After rare loss, Gukesh eyes comeback against Caruana

World champion D Gukesh will have his task cut out as he looks to stage a comeback against Fabiano Caruana of the USA in the Freestyle Grand Slam chess tournament here.

Gukesh suffered a rare setback in normal time control on Sunday, losing to Caruana in the first game of the quarterfinals.

The Indian is now under pressure to perform with his black pieces and draw level with Caruana who has been dreaming to be a world champion for a few years now.

The freestyle chess is built around 960 random positions shifting the initial position of the pieces from the base rank while the pawns remain intact.

The legendary Bobby Fischer was the first to advocate freestyle chess, and given the support the new format has received, it could well be the future of the sport.