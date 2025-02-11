India should continue with the current XI, says Bangar

With the series already secured, India face a crucial decision ahead of the third and final ODI against England in Ahmedabad. While many expect the team management to experiment with the playing XI, former batting coach Sanjay Bangar has advised against unnecessary changes, stressing the importance of continuity and stability.

India sealed the series with a hard-fought four-wicket win in Cuttack, thanks to Rohit Sharma’s dominant century and a composed 60-run knock from Shubman Gill.

With the final ODI now a mere formality, calls have emerged for players like Rishabh Pant, Arshdeep Singh and Washington Sundar to be given an opportunity. However, Bangar, speaking to JioCinema, believes that India should persist with their current XI to maintain momentum ahead of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy