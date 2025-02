Vazquez injury adds to Madrid’s defensive woes

Real Madrid’s defensive crisis increased ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League play-off first leg tie against Manchester City with the confirmation that right-back Lucas Vazquez will be out for three weeks with a muscle injury.

Vazquez suffered the injury in his side’s 1-1 draw at home to Atletico Madrid on Saturday night, which keeps the team one point ahead of its neighbor at the top of La Liga.

“Following tests carried out on Lucas Vazquez, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in his left hamstring, meaning he will not be in the squad to travel to Manchester. His recovery will be assessed,” the club said in a statement.

The right-back’s injury comes at the worst possible time for his club, with Dani Carvajal out of action for the season, while central defenders Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba will also miss the play-off, along with long-term injury absentee Eder Militao, reports Xinhua.