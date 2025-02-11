Bangladesh foreign advisor to meet EAM Jaishankar

Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain is likely to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the Indian Ocean Conference in Oman next week as part of efforts to prevent further strains in bilateral ties, according to a media report here on Monday.

The 8th Indian Ocean Conference (IOC 2025) is set to take place in Muscat on February 16-17. Organised by the New Delhi-based research institute India Foundation in collaboration with Oman’s foreign ministry, the conference serves as a key platform for regional dialogue.

Prothom Alo newspaper reported that the two leaders are scheduled to meet on the sidelines of the conference.

Diplomatic sources indicated on Sunday that Bangladesh may use this meeting to convey a message to prevent further strains in bilateral relations between the two countries.