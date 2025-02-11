Israel issues warning as troops hold buffer zones in Gaza

One day after completing its withdrawal from the Netzarim Corridor in Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces warned Palestinians against approaching soldiers or entering prohibited areas.

“We note that the movement of gunmen or the transfer of weapons through these routes to the northern Gaza Strip is strictly prohibited and will be considered a breach of the agreement,” tweeted the army’s Arabic-language spokesperson, Col. Avichay Adraee. His warning on X, formerly known as Twitter, included a map showing IDF deployments inside Gaza and along the Philadelphi Corridor, which runs along the Gaza-Egypt border.

“We call on you to refrain from cooperating with any terror group seeking to exploit you in order to transfer weapons or prohibited materials,” Adraee added. Palestinian civilians can now return to northern Gaza via the Salah a-Din, the Strip’s main north-south thoroughfare, and along coastal roads. Cars crossing between northern and southern Gaza are subject to inspection.