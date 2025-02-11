Private jets collide at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona

At least one person was killed and others were injured when private jets collided Monday afternoon at the Scottsdale Airport in Arizona, authorities said.

A midsize business jet collided with another midsize business jet that was parked on private property, according to Kelli Kuester, aviation planning and outreach coordinator at the Scottsdale Airport.

One jet veered off the runway and collided with the Gulfstream 200 jet that was parked, according to Kuester. It appeared that the primary landing gear of the arriving jet, which had come from Austin, Texas, had failed, resulting in the collision, she said.

Of those injured, two were taken to trauma centers and one was in stable condition at a hospital, Scottsdale Fire Department Capt. Dave Folio said. He said they were working to recover the body of the person killed in the collision.