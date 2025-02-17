CT: Pant gets hit on knee in nets

Dubai, Feb 17: India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant copped a blow to his knee during the team’s training session in Dubai.
This comes days ahead of India’s Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh on Wednesday, February 20. According to a report, Pant was hit on the left knee after a shot played by Hardik Pandya. Despite initial pain and limping, Pant continued his practice, after medical attention, with a strapped knee.
For the unversed, it’s the same “knee which had received a lot of damage during his horrific car crash in December 2022.”
The report also mentioned that Pant and Hardik hugged each other before the former left for the dressing room.
