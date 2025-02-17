BCCI announces IPL 2025 Fixtures

Mumbai, Feb 17: The BCCI on Sunday unveiled a 74-match schedule for the 18th Indian Premier League that will be held across 13 venues, starting on March 22 with three franchises playing at least a couple of their home games at their designated second bases. Mumbai, Feb 17: The BCCI on Sunday unveiled a 74-match schedule for the 18th Indian Premier League that will be held across 13 venues, starting on March 22 with three franchises playing at least a couple of their home games at their designated second bases.

The event will kick off with a clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens on March 22 and culminate at the same venue on May 25. Meanwhile, CSK will begin their campaign against arch-rivals at MA Chidambaram stadium on. 23 Match.

The games will be held over 65 days across 13 venues, with Dharamsala, Guwahati, and Visakhapatnam hosting a couple of IPL fixtures each.