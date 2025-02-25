NZ registers clinical win against Bangladesh

Karachi, Feb 25: Riding on Rachin Ravindra (112) and Tom Latham (55) solid knock, New Zealand outclassed Bangladesh by five wickets to register a place in the semifinals alongside India. Karachi, Feb 25: Riding on Rachin Ravindra (112) and Tom Latham (55) solid knock, New Zealand outclassed Bangladesh by five wickets to register a place in the semifinals alongside India.

New Zealand’s win meant that Bangladesh and hosts Pakistan, who have lost both their two matches so far, were knocked out of the tournament.

India and New Zealand have four points each from two wins so far in Group A. Top two teams from each group qualify for the semifinals.

Michael Bracewell bowled 10 overs on the trot on a pitch that is doing absolutely nothing for the bowlers and finished with figures of 4/26. He is the first New Zealand spinner to take a four-wicket haul in the Champions Trophy since 2000.

Mitchell Santner said, We knew Bangladesh will challenge us in these conditions. Bracewell is a quality bowler. He changed his pace. The key was to pick wickets in the middle overs. The wicket was more two paced than I thought. Little bit of dew but not as much I thought. Rachin loves ICC events. Seemed he never left the game. The partnership with Tom set us up. It would be a different challenge versus India on a different wicket.

Najmul Hossain Shanto said, We started well today. We lost too many wickets in the middle overs. We didn’t bat properly. Was a good wicket to bat on. We needed two big partnerships. Nahid is brilliant. I am happy the way he bowled. The last two years the bowling unit has done well. I think the game vs Pakistan is an important game. Would be good to finish on a high. We need to improve as a batting and fielding side.

Michael Bracewell, Player of the Match said Awesome to contribute to a win. Our main objective was getting to that semi-final spot. It was about keeping the stumps in play and bowling straight, not making it easy for them to score. There was some help on the surface, but you don’t have any real control once the ball has left your hand. Our side is pretty well balanced. I was hoping I won’t need to get the pads on, but don’t mind. Rachin and Latham set up the game perfectly, made things easier in the end.