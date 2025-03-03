They stand as one, united by light of purpose ahead: Rahul on Kerala Congress leaders

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asserted that the party’s Kerala leaders “stand as one” and were “united” by the light of purpose ahead.

His assertion came after the Congress’ top brass met Kerala leaders at ‘Indira Bhawan’ here for a brainstorming session on Friday to discuss the strategy and the way forward ahead of next year’s assembly elections.

Posting a picture from the media byte by Kerala leaders after the meeting, Gandhi said in a Facebook post, “They stand as one, united by the light of purpose ahead.”

His post was accompanied by the hashtag ‘Team Kerala’.

The nearly-three-hour meeting at the Congress’s Indira Bhawan headquarters here had discipline, unity and strengthening of the state organisation as its running theme.