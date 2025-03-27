Miami Open: Djokovic continues to impress fans

Six-time champion Novak Djokovic jas entered the quarterfinals of the ATP Miami Open with a 6-2, 6-2 win against 15th seed Lorenzo Musetti on Wednesday (IST). The 37-year-old, who is now three victories from his 100th tour-level title, will next gace American Sebastian Korda. This is Djokovic’s first appearance in Miami since 2019. He had not advanced to the quarter-finals since winning the title at Crandon Park in 2016, according to ATP. Djokovic fell behind an early break, and was given a time violation warning. That moment proved pivotal, as the 40-time Masters 1000 winner snapped into gear from there. The fourth seed won nine consecutive games to turn a deficit into a landslide, ultimately sealing his place in the last eight after one hour and 23 minutes. Djokovic produced a statement performance in front of Serena Williams and Juan Martin del Potro (the Argentine was in his box). “I was starstruck! It was amazing to see first DelPo, obviously a long-time friend and a rival, so happy to have him around and get his support from the box. It was amazing, it was [the] first time to have DelPo in the box, so I want to thank him really for coming. And Serena, that was a surprise. I didn’t know,” Djokovic said in his on-court interview. “Actually, when I had that down-the-line passing shot, I pointed to her and asked her whether it was okay. She kind of said, ‘Yeah, it was fine’. If Serena says it was fine, then it was amazing by everyone else’s standards. So yeah, great to have them,” he added. Earlier in the day, Korda clawed past Gael Monfils 6-4, 2-6, 6-4. Matteo Berrettini ousted the 10th seed Australian Alex de Minaur 6-3, 7-6(7). Taylor Fritz will be Berrettini’s next opponent after the third-seeded American moved past lucky loser Adam Walton 6-3, 7-5. With his victory in the Grandstand, Fritz equalled his best Miami result: a 2023 quarter-final run.