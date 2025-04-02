EPS Slams DMK Government’s Anti-Drug Measures, Calls for Concrete Action

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) has accused the DMK government of failing to control drug abuse in Tamil Nadu.

EPS pointed to a shocking incident near Cheyyar, Tiruvannamalai, where a young man was murdered for refusing a drug injection. He said, “I have been warning about the rise in drug use since DMK came to power.”

He criticized the government’s anti-drug campaigns. “They launched ‘Operation 2O, 3O, 4O,’ but no real action has been taken. They have done nothing meaningful,” he said.

EPS also mocked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s public awareness ads. “It is not enough to just say ‘Don’t take drugs’ in a video. The government must take strong action to stop drug sales,” he added.

He urged the DMK government to focus on real solutions, not just slogans and ads.