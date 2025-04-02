Waqf Amendment Bill to be tabled in Lok Sabha today

The Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024 will be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, April 2. The Bill seeks to amend the Waqf Act, 1995, focusing on the regulation of Waqf properties. It was first introduced in August 2024 and has since been a topic of debate.

The discussion on the Bill will begin at noon on Wednesday and will continue for eight hours. The Business Advisory Committee (BAC), chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, allocated this time despite the Opposition’s demand for 12 hours.

Opposition MPs have strongly opposed the Bill and have announced plans to actively protest its introduction. They also staged a walkout from the BAC meeting where the time for discussion was decided.

Minorities Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will respond to the debate and seek the House’s approval for the Bill’s passage.