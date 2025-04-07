Centre not taken any steps to resolve fishermen issue: CM Stalin

Chennai, Apr 7:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi was ignoring Tamil Nadu’s demand on resolving the fishermen issue and claimed the PM did not seem to have taken up Katchatheevu retrieval with Sri Lanka during his recent visit there.

Nor has Modi initiated measures to have the Tamil Nadu fishermen and their fishing boats released, Stalin said in the Assembly.

“This only shows that Tamil Nadu’s demand for retrieving Katchatheevu has been ignored. It does not appear that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who went to Sri Lanka, raised the fishermen’s release, too,” Stalin said, making a statement in the House.

“This is regrettable and disappointing,” he added.