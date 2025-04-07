Houthi rebels say US airstrikes kill 2

Yemen, Apr 7: Suspected US airstrikes killed at least two people overnight in a stronghold of Yemen’s Houthi rebels, the group said Sunday, as a bombing video posted by US President Donald Trump suggested casualties in the campaign may be higher than the rebels acknowledge. Yemen, Apr 7: Suspected US airstrikes killed at least two people overnight in a stronghold of Yemen’s Houthi rebels, the group said Sunday, as a bombing video posted by US President Donald Trump suggested casualties in the campaign may be higher than the rebels acknowledge.

The strikes in Saada killed two people and wounded four others, with footage aired by the Houthis’ al-Masirah satellite news channel showing a strike collapsing what appeared to be a two-story building. The Iranian-backed Houthis aired no footage from inside the building, which they described as a solar power shop.

The intense campaign of airstrikes in Yemen under Trump targeting the rebels over their attacks on shipping in Mideast waters stemming from the Israel-Hamas war has killed at least 69 people, according to casualty figures released by the Houthis.

However, the Houthis have not acknowledged any casualties from their security and military leadership — something challenged after an online video posted by Trump.

Trump bombing footage suggests rebel leaders targeted

Early Saturday, Trump posted what appeared to be black-and-white video from a drone of a group of several dozen people gathered in a circle. An explosion detonates during the 25-second video, with a massive crater left in its wake.

“These Houthis gathered for instructions on an attack,” Trump claimed, without offering a location for the attack or any other details about the strike. “Oops, there will be no attack by these Houthis! They will never sink our ships again!”

The US military’s Central Command, which oversees America’s Mideast military operations, has not published the video, nor offered any specific details about the strikes it has conducted since March 15. The White House has said there have been over 200 strikes so far targeting the Houthis.

The rebel-controlled SABA news agency in Yemen, citing an anonymous source, described the bombing as targeting “a social Eid visit in Hodeida governorate.” Muslims across the world just celebrated Eid al-Fitr, the festival at the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. SABA had published images of other commanders meeting fighters during the holiday, though not any high-level Houthi officials.

“Those present at that gathering had no connection to the operations carried out by the (Houthis), which are implementing the decision to ban navigation on ships linked to the American and Israeli enemy,” the SABA report said, adding that the attack killed and wounded “dozens.”

However, the Houthis previously have not acknowledged any strike on Hodeida during that time with such a high casualty count. The SABA report also did not describe those killed as civilians, suggesting those killed had ties to the rebels’ security or military forces.