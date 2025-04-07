Operation Brahma delivers aid to Myanmar

Myanmar, Apr 7: Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft on Sunday delivered replenishment supplies for the field hospital and food aid for needy communities and the Indian Army’s field hospital, established under Operation Brahma, has successfully treated 800 patients so far. Myanmar, Apr 7: Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft on Sunday delivered replenishment supplies for the field hospital and food aid for needy communities and the Indian Army’s field hospital, established under Operation Brahma, has successfully treated 800 patients so far.

Sharing a post on X, India in Myanmar shared the update on India’s humanitarian efforts in the affected region: “Our Field Hospital has been widely appreciated in Myanmar with 800 patients so far. Sr. Gen. Min Aung Hlaing visited it today.”

“An IAF C17 brought its replenishment as also food aid for needy communities, and carried our NDRF team back after a successful Mission. #OperationBrahma,” the post added.

On Saturday, India delivered 442 tonnes of food aid to Myanmar, as part of its ongoing humanitarian response following the devastating earthquake that struck the country last month.