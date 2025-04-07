MI ready for RCB challenge 

Struggling Mumbai Indians will hope the batters will get their act together to shoulder responsibility when they take on an inspired Royal Challengers Bengaluru in an Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

With three defeats in four games marking yet another poor start for the five-time winners, Mumbai Indians are grappling with batting woes. Only two MI batters have hit half-centuries so far in four matches, with Suryakumar Yadav and Ryan Rickelton recording one each.

Among all the 10 IPL teams, this is the least number of contributions in terms of fifties per batter.

Scoring fifties has always been tough in T20 cricket, but IPL teams have increasingly moved towards being top-heavy with their best batters getting most overs to face and looking to bat through.