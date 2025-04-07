Dhoni breaks silence on IPL retirement 

Speculations over MS Dhoni’s retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) have been spreading like wildfire ever since Chennai Super Kings’ clash with the Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Dhoni, who is aged 43, has been a part of many retirement speculations in the past, but with his performances hitting a new low, especially from the batting standpoint, many feel that this season is likely to be his last for CSK as a player. Speaking to Raj Shamani in a podcast, however, Dhoni cleared his stance, putting an end to all rumours on the subject of retirement. Speculations over MS Dhoni’s retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) have been spreading like wildfire ever since Chennai Super Kings’ clash with the Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Dhoni, who is aged 43, has been a part of many retirement speculations in the past, but with his performances hitting a new low, especially from the batting standpoint, many feel that this season is likely to be his last for CSK as a player. Speaking to Raj Shamani in a podcast, however, Dhoni cleared his stance, putting an end to all rumours on the subject of retirement.

During the podcast, Dhoni said that he is not going to make up his mind about prolonging his playing career anytime soon. After the 18th edition of the IPL concludes in May, Dhoni is keen to use the next 10 months in deciding what he wants to do next year.

“I am still playing the IPL and one year at a time. I am 43, by the end of this IPL season, I will be 44 in July. So I have 10 months to decide whether I want to play one more year and it’s not me deciding; it’s my body, whether you can play or not,” he said on Raj Shamani’s podcast.