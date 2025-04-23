Pope Francis’ funeral to be held Saturday

Pope Francis will be laid to rest Saturday after lying in state for three days in St Peter’s Basilica, where the faithful are expected to flock to pay their respects to history’s first Latin American pontiff.

The cardinals met Tuesday in the Vatican’s synod hall to chart the next steps before a conclave begins to choose Francis’ successor, as condolences poured in from around the world.

According to current norms, the conclave must begin between May 5 and 10.

The cardinals set the funeral for Saturday at 10 am in St Peter’s Square, to be celebrated by the dean of the College of Cardinals, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re.

US President Donald Trump said he and first lady Melania Trump plan to attend, and Argentine President Javier Milei is also expected.