300-400 Turkish Drones Used By Pak To Target India: Government

Pakistan fired 300 to 400 Turkish drones on Indian military installations in or near 36 towns or cities across Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Punjab – from Srinagar to Jaisalmer, and Pathankot – Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said in Friday evening press briefing.
Pak drones were also sighted at the Siachen glacier base camp in Ladakh and in the Kutch area in Gujarat; the two are nearly 1,400km apart, which underlines the vast spread of the attack.
Fifty of the drones were shot down by air defence guns, Col Qureshi said.
Another 20 were neutralised by jamming radio frequencies.
Most of the drones were unarmed, suggesting Pak may have tested India’s defences. Many, however, fitted with cameras that may have relayed footage to grounds stations in Pakistan.