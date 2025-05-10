300-400 Turkish Drones Used By Pak To Target India: Government

Pakistan fired 300 to 400 Turkish drones on Indian military installations in or near 36 towns or cities across Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Punjab – from Srinagar to Jaisalmer, and Pathankot – Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said in Friday evening press briefing.

Pak drones were also sighted at the Siachen glacier base camp in Ladakh and in the Kutch area in Gujarat; the two are nearly 1,400km apart, which underlines the vast spread of the attack.