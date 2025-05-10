Pak confirms use of Chinese PL-15 missile after India struck its terror camps

The Pakistan Air Force on Friday admitted to using a Chinese PL-15 missile on Wednesday after India smashed nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

This admission marks the first confirmed operational use of the PL-15 missile by any country, as the Chinese missile has not previously been tested in combat.

The PL-15 is a radar-guided, long-range air-to-air missile with an estimated range exceeding 200 kilometres, and is considered a significant threat to enemy aircraft.

The Pakistan Air Force’s admission also validates the speculation that the missile debris recovered in Punjab’s Hoshiarpu r and Bathinda districts after Thursday’s attempted attack likely belonged to a PL-15. India’s robust air defence systems intercepted the missile mid-air.