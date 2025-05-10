Pakistan Attacks with Drones for Second Day, India Responds Strongly

For the second day in a row, Pakistan fired drones at many locations in India. The attacks happened on Friday and targeted places in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan

One drone was aimed at the air base in Awantipora, but Indian forces stopped it in time.

Drones were also sent to Jammu, Samba, and Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir; Pathankot and Amritsar in Punjab; and Pokhran in Rajasthan.

Heavy gunfire was reported along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara, Poonch, Uri, Handwara, and Nowgam.

In Pathankot and Jammu, blackout alarms and sirens were used again as drones were seen in the sky.

In Amritsar, a blackout was done before firing began. Security forces were ready as drone movement was spotted.

This comes just a day after Pakistan fired at Indian military bases in Jammu, Udhampur, and Pathankot.

India continues to remain alert and ready to protect its borders.