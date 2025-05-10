We are at war with terrorists: Indian envoy to US

We are at war with the terrorists, and we will, as I said, bring justice to the victims and hold them accountable,” he said answering a question if India is at war with Pakistan. “Our foremost objective in this was (to) hold these lowlifes, subhuman monsters accountable and bring justice to the victims.”

India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ on May 7, striking terror factories at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians and for which The Resistance Front (TRF), a front for the UN-proscribed Pakistani terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba, had claimed responsibility.

Underscoring the fact that four terrorists backed by Pakistan killed 26 civilians, Kwatra said “in no world would you allow such terrorists to be given a free pass. And that is precisely what we did the day before yesterday.

We carried out a very precise, calibrated, measured response to these terrorists, to their factories, to their integrated facilities, which they run out of Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir…. (We) took them out where they train them, they equip them, organise them, those are the facilities we took out.”

“It is nobody’s case to say that such terrorists should be given a free pass, wherever they are located.”

He added that from a large number of Congressmen, Senators to the whole world, they all appreciate that India should respond and bring accountability for these terrorists and justice for the victims.

Kwatra asserted that the original escalation and the original breakout of tension happened on April 22, when four terrorists backed by Pakistan carried out “brutal, subhuman, monstrous kind of killings” of 26 civilians, including a Nepali national.