Gold price witness sharp increase

The cost of pure 24K gold has reached Rs. 9,561 per gram, reflecting a substantial rise in precious metal prices. In contrast, the silver market is also seeing a surge, with a kilo of silver now priced at Rs. 109,000, and the cost of one gram of silver standing at Rs. 109.

This increase in gold and silver prices could have significant implications for investors and jewelry buyers, as precious metals remain a popular investment option amidst fluctuating global markets.