Children chill out summer evenings at Corpn Parks 

As the summer heat settles in, Chennai's Corporation parks have become a favorite evening retreat for children looking to unwind and engage in outdoor activities. With the sweltering daytime temperatures, these parks offer a much-needed escape, where children indulge in a variety of fun, active, and social experiences.

“The park is my favorite place to play after school. I come here every evening to ride my bicycle and play with my friends. It’s so much fun,” says 10-year-old Aravind, a regular visitor to the park near his home in Mylapore.

The Corporation parks across the city, like those in Anna Nagar, T. Nagar, and Besant Nagar, are equipped with ample play equipment including swings, slides, and see-saws, making them ideal spots for young children. In addition, many parks have open spaces where kids can run around and engage in games such as cricket, football, and even traditional Tamil games like ‘kabaddi’ and ‘lagori.’

“For me, it’s all about running around and having fun with my friends. We play cricket, and sometimes, we race. It helps me cool off after a hot day,” says Priya, 9, who often visits the park with her younger brother.

Parents also appreciate the parks for providing a safe environment for their children. “I feel comfortable letting my kids play here, especially in the evenings when the sun isn’t as intense. It’s a great way for them to get fresh air, exercise, and socialize with other kids in the neighborhood,” says Ramesh, a father of two.

The parks not only serve as places for recreation but also foster community bonding. Children interact with peers from different backgrounds, making these spaces important for social development.

“We see families coming together, and it’s wonderful to watch the children run, laugh, and engage in games. It’s a small but vital part of their childhood,” adds a park supervisor.

As the evening sun sets and cool breezes start to blow, the parks continue to be a haven for kids seeking a break from the indoor confines of their homes. Whether it’s playing sports, enjoying a ride, or simply soaking in the evening atmosphere, Chennai’s Corporation parks remain a vibrant hub for summer evening fun.