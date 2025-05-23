Harvard University barred from enrolling foreign students

The Trump administration on Thursday barred Harvard University’s ability to enrol international students. The administration also said that it would be doing so as an ongoing investigation into the university by the Department of Homeland Security. A letter has been sent to the university by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

She also said in an X post, “This administration is holding Harvard accountable for fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus”, and said that it’s a “privilege, not a right” to be able to enrol foreign students at the university.

She also said that the higher tuition fees from the foreign students “helps pad their multibillion-dollar endowments”.

However, in the letter sent to Harvard University, it was mentioned that, if Harvard wants the opportunity of regaining Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification before the upcoming academic school year back, they should provide the “information required” within “72 hours”.

This move by the Trump administration will force existing students to transfer to other schools or lose their legal status, the Department of Homeland Security said.

Harvard University has said that the move is a retaliatory action that threatens serious harm to the university. “The government’s action is unlawful. We are fully committed to maintaining Harvard’s ability to host international students and scholars, who hail from more than 140 countries and enrich the University – and this nation – immeasurably”, the university said in a statement.

In April, US President Donald Trump had called Harvard a “joke” and said it should lose its government research contracts after the prestigious university refused demands that it accept outside political supervision.

“Harvard can no longer be considered even a decent place of learning, and should not be considered on any list of the World’s Great Universities or Colleges,” Trump