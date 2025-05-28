US govt to end $100 mn in federal contracts with Harvard

“Going forward, we also encourage your agency to seek alternative vendors for future services where you had previously considered Harvard,” the letter said.

Per The New York Times, the letter stated that it is a “complete severance of the government’s longstanding business relationship with Harvard.” Moreover, federal agencies are required to respond with a list of contract cancellations by June 6th.

The Trump administration on Thursday barred Harvard University’s ability to enrol international students. The administration also said that it would be doing so as an ongoing investigation into the university by the Department of Homeland Security. A letter has been sent to the university by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.