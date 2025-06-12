NDRF deployed as heavy rain batters Nilgiris, Kovai

Heavy rain continues to lash the Nilgiris and Coimbatore, prompting authorities to deploy NDRF teams from Ranipet and Arakkonam as a precautionary measure

A red alert has been issued for Nilgiris on June 12–13, with expectations of very heavy to extremely heavy showers—over 204 mm in isolated areas

Residents have been urged to stay alert and prepare for landslides, flooding, and reduced visibility. Local and disaster teams are monitoring vulnerable zones and are on standby to respond rapidly .

With consistent downpours hitting these regions, district administrations are coordinating closely with emergency forces. Residents are advised to follow official safety guidelines and stay indoors until rains subside.