English is a tool for empowerment: Minister Anbil Mahesh

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi strongly rebutted Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent anti-English remarks, asserting that English is no longer a colonial legacy but a powerful instrument for global opportunity and social upliftment.

Taking to social media, Anbil Mahesh said, “English is not a symbol of slavery, but a tool for empowerment.” He stressed that English education enables the poor, Dalits, and marginalized communities to rise, and restricting access to it only reinforces inequality.

Referring to global examples, Anbil added that countries like China, Japan, Germany, and Israel invest heavily in English education to compete in science, technology, and trade. “If China teaches English to build its nation, how is it wrong for India?” he questioned.

Criticizing Shah’s statement that English speakers would soon feel ashamed, Anbil said the real fear is not the language, but equality through education. Tamil Nadu, he affirmed, will continue to uphold Tamil for cultural identity and English for global success.

The remarks have reignited the national debate on language policy, pitting regional perspectives against the Centre’s push for native-language primacy in education and administration.