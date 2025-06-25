Ramadoss asserts authority over PMK’s election candidature

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr. S. Ramadoss made a strong and direct statement during a party meeting in Thailapuram near Villupuram, asserting that the power to decide election candidates for the upcoming polls rests solely with him.

Addressing key functionaries, he firmly stated, “Only those who are with me—district secretaries and administrators—will be given seats in the elections.”

Dr. Ramadoss emphasized that the party’s internal discipline and unity will be the criteria for nominating candidates. He dismissed any speculation regarding electoral alliances, saying that those discussions are secondary. His focus, he said, is to field trustworthy and loyal candidates who have been active in the party and stood by its leadership. He stressed that all decisions would be made under his supervision, making it clear that he will not entertain lobbying or internal groupism.

Additionally, the PMK leader urged his cadre to avoid public controversy, particularly referencing an earlier incident at the Muruga Bhaktha gathering, where E.V.R. Periyar was allegedly spoken of in a disrespectful manner. Dr. Ramadoss reminded his followers to stay on message and concentrate on constructive campaigns, as the party gears up for a serious electoral battle in 2026.