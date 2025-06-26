BJP-AIADMK alliance is a threat to TN, says Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader M.K. Stalin has strongly criticised the alliance between the BJP and AIADMK, saying it is not a threat to religion, but to the people and future of Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at a public meeting in Thirupathur, Stalin said the BJP and AIADMK are trying to use religion and caste politics to gain power. He accused them of spreading fear by claiming that religion is under attack.

“They first tried missed call campaigns. When that failed, they started using God’s name. But this is Tamil Nadu. People here follow the thoughts of Periyar and Anna. They won’t be fooled by such tactics,” Stalin said.

He pointed out that his DMK government has not only protected Hindu temples but also supported other religions. He said over ₹84 crore has been spent on renovating churches and mosques, and more than 3,000 Hindu temples have been renovated with government funds.

Stalin criticised AIADMK leaders for not reacting when BJP leaders insulted Dravidian leaders like Periyar and Anna at a recent event. He said AIADMK has lost its voice after joining hands with the BJP out of fear.

“Only two raids made them surrender to BJP. Now they are ready to sell Tamil Nadu,” he alleged.

Stalin also responded to BJP leaders accusing Tamil Nadu of having poor law and order. He said states ruled by BJP, like Manipur, have far more serious problems, and Tamil Nadu remains one of the safest and most peaceful states.

He raised concerns about the postponement of the census and said the central government is trying to reduce Tamil Nadu’s strength in Parliament through delimitation. Stalin accused AIADMK of silently accepting this without protest.

He questioned the common minimum programme of the BJP-AIADMK alliance, asking whether it includes opposition to NEET, Hindi imposition, or Waqf Act changes. He said the alliance only talks about criticising the DMK and has no real plan for the people.

In conclusion, Stalin said the real danger is not to religion, but to the identity, language, and rights of Tamil Nadu. He urged the people to be alert and defeat the BJP-AIADMK alliance in the upcoming elections.