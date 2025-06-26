Thiruma says BJP is trying to swallow AIADMK

VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan has strongly criticised the alliance between the AIADMK and BJP, saying that the BJP is trying to take full control of the AIADMK.

Speaking to the media, Thirumavalavan said he was shocked that the AIADMK has joined hands with the BJP, despite the BJP often speaking against Dravidian leaders like Periyar and Anna.

“How can AIADMK leaders support a party that insulted Periyar and Anna?” he asked.

Thirumavalavan warned that the BJP’s true plan is not just an alliance, but to absorb or “swallow” the AIADMK. He said the AIADMK is putting its identity and future at risk by working with the BJP.

“This alliance is like committing political suicide,” he said.

He also added that the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) will take a decision on future political alliances based on principles and ideology, and not just for power.