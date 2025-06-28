AIADMK to hold protest against DMK govt on July 3

AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami has announced that the party will hold a massive protest on July 3 in Trichy.

The protest is aimed at highlighting the alleged administrative failures of the DMK government, particularly in providing basic civic services.

The protest will take place at the M.G.R. grounds in Trichy at 10:30 a.m. and will be led by senior party leaders including former minister Vijayabaskar and Trichy district secretary Srinivasan. Former MLAs, MPs, local body members, and party cadres are expected to participate in large numbers.

EPS accused the DMK government of neglecting the people of Trichy by failing to complete key infrastructure projects. He pointed out the damaged condition of roads, incomplete drainage works, and delay in the construction of the Maris railway overbridge. He also criticized the poor condition of the newly constructed integrated bus stand at Panchapur.

He urged the people of Trichy, party workers, and members of the public to join the protest and demand better services from the government. The protest is part of AIADMK’s ongoing campaign against the DMK government ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.