NCW to enquire sexual assault on IIT student

A 20-year-old female intern at IIT Madras was allegedly sexually assaulted and harassed on campus late Wednesday evening.

The accused, Roshan Kumar (22), employed at the campus food court outlet Mumbai Chat, approached the student with a stick, pulled her hair, and attempted assault as she walked alone near the rear open-air amphitheatre. The student managed to escape and alerted campus security, leading to Roshan Kumar’s identification and arrest by Kotturpuram police .

Following the complaint, IIT Madras authorities handed over the case to the Kotturpuram police station. During the investigation, both the victim and the accused were questioned under supervision. The college has affirmed its full cooperation with law enforcement while ensuring the victim received immediate medical attention as directed by the National Women’s Commission

The National Commission for Women has taken cognisance and is conducting an inquiry into the incident, instructing officials to ensure prompt medical care and support for the victim . The accused has been charged under relevant provisions and remains in custody as investigations continue.