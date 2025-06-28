DMK will overcome any obstacle, says Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin has asserted that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has the strength and clarity to face and overcome any challenge.

Speaking at a public meeting in Pudukkottai, Stalin said the party’s foundation is strong and it will continue to serve the people without fear or hesitation.

He said that his visits to different districts are not for publicity but to understand people’s needs and review government schemes. “I walk among the people, take selfies, listen to their voices — it’s a reflection of mutual love and trust between the people and this government,” Stalin said.

Stalin also pointed out that the DMK, now in its sixth term, is well-prepared to form the government again in the next elections. He announced that a new public outreach campaign titled “Oraalinil Tamil Nadu” (Tamil Nadu at Everyone’s Doorstep) will begin on July 1 to take the government’s work and achievements directly to the people.

Without naming anyone, Stalin said that there are people trying to spread false information and divide society. He criticised those who insult Tamil leaders and values, warning that there is no place for such people in Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Minister concluded by saying that the DMK will continue to stand firm on its principles and will not be shaken by criticism or obstacles.