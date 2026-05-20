Young CC clinches TBSCA B-Zone Title 

Chennai, May 30:

Young CC emerged champions of the TBSCA-Shri Gururaghavendraswamy League-Cum Knockout Trophy 2025 (B-Zone) after defeating Old Monks CC by six wickets in the final held at Mar Gregorious College, Nolambur.

Batting first after winning the toss, Old Monks CC were bowled out for 182 in 19 overs. Hariharan Ravi scored 51, while Vaibhav made 47. Kishore was the standout bowler for Young CC with four wickets, supported by Sasidharan and Pradeep Kumar.

In reply, Young CC chased down the target comfortably, scoring 183 for 4 in 13.5 overs. Vijay Ram led the chase with 63, while Kishore added 32 runs.

Kishore was named Man of the Match for his all-round performance. Vijay Ram won the Best Batsman award, while Krishna of Old Monks CC was adjudged Best Bowler. Babu was named Man of the Series.

The prizes were distributed by S. Hariharan, Public Relations Officer of the The Blue Sky Cricket Academy, in the presence of tournament officials and players.