Italian Premier Meloni hosts dinner for Modi

Rome, May 20:

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dinner and accompanied him on a visit to the iconic Colosseum ahead of their formal talks aimed at further boosting India-Italy ties.

Modi arrived in Italy on Tuesday on the concluding leg of his five-nation tour from May 15-20. He was earlier in the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway.“Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner, followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects,” Modi said in a social media post.The prime minister said he was looking forward to formal talks with Meloni on Wednesday to continue discussions on ways to “boost the India-Italy friendship”.

The Colosseum is an elliptical amphitheatre in the centre of Rome. It is the largest ancient amphitheatre ever built.Modi, who arrived here from Norway, also thanked the Indian community in Italy for according him with a warm welcome.“Their deep affection for India and commitment towards strengthening India-Italy ties are truly commendable. The Indian diaspora continues to make our nation proud across the world,” he said.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a social media post said on arrival in Rome, PM Modi received an energetic and warm welcome by the vibrant Indian community in Italy.The prime minister, he said, witnessed colourful performances including Kathak, Kuchipudi and Bharatnatyam by Italian artists.

“The reception also included a soulful rendering of Indian classical music by Italian musicians. The enchanting display of Santoor, Tabla, Bansuri and Sitar showcased the richness of India’s musical legacy,” the spokesperson said.In another post, Modi shared details of his interaction with Italian painter Giampaolo Tomassetti, who presented him with his work on Varanasi.He said Tomassetti’s “passion for Indian culture goes back over four decades”.

“In the 1980s, he started as an illustrator for books on Vedic culture. From 2008 to 2013, he worked on 23 large paintings relating to the Mahabharat,” Modi said.The prime minister also noted that Indian music is getting “very popular” in Italy.”During the community welcome in Rome last evening, five Italian artistes performed the Hamsadhwani. Compliments to Mr. Valerio Bruni (Santoor), Mr. Leo Vertunni (Sitar), Mr. Simone Mattiello (Bansuri), Mr. Francesco Gherardi (Tabla) and Mr. Nicolo Mellochi (Bansuri),” Modi said in another post.