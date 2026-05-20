Vijay Pays Tribute to Iyothee Thass

Chennai, May 20:

C Joseph Vijay paid floral tribute to social reformer Pandit Iyothee Thass on his 181st birth anniversary at Gandhi Mandapam in Chennai on Wednesday. Ministers and senior leaders of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) also participated in the homage.

Earlier, the Chief Minister chaired a high-level review meeting of the Energy Department, assessing the state’s power generation capacity, electricity demand, and distribution network. Discussions also covered the financial position of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board and the progress of key infrastructure projects.

In a major welfare push, Vijay ordered the modernisation of ‘Amma Canteens’ across Tamil Nadu. Currently, 383 canteens operate under the Greater Chennai Corporation, with another 237 functioning in other urban local bodies.

The decision follows concerns over food quality and service standards. The Chief Minister directed officials to upgrade infrastructure, procure new cooking equipment, and ensure consistent delivery of hygienic, quality food.

He also instructed that renovation costs be met from the general funds of respective municipal bodies, emphasising improved service delivery and public satisfaction as key priorities of the government.