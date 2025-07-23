India look to level series

Manchester, July 23: The fourth Test of the high-stakes India-England series kicks off today at Old Trafford, Manchester, with both teams entering the contest with contrasting goals and mounting pressure. England, leading 2-1 in the five-match series, are just one win away from clinching the series. India, on the other hand, are fighting to stay alive in the contest and overcome both history and fresh injury setbacks.

India’s challenge is further amplified by their dismal record at Old Trafford. In nine previous appearances at the venue, the visitors have failed to register a single win. Now, they are not only battling England but also their own history as they aim for a series-leveling victory.

India’s plans took a major hit with the unavailability of promising all-rounder Nitish Reddy, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the series due to a knee injury. Reddy had played a key role in India’s earlier performances, offering crucial runs in the lower order and delivering breakthroughs with the ball. His exit leaves a significant void, especially in team balance.

To fill the gap, Shardul Thakur is likely to return to the playing XI. However, with concerns over batting depth, the team management may consider strengthening the top and middle order. This could open the door for Karun Nair or Sai Sudharsan to earn a recall, while Ravindra Jadeja might play as the lone spinner depending on the pitch and overhead conditions in Manchester.

India’s bowling will once again depend heavily on the pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, who have consistently challenged the English batters with pace and control. With Akash Deep still recovering from a groin strain, the third seamer’s spot remains up for grabs. Uncapped pacer Anshul Kamboj and Prasidh Krishna are being closely considered, with the former impressing in the nets.

The Indian batting line-up, which faltered in the third Test at Lord’s, will be under intense scrutiny. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, who had shown promise earlier in the series, struggled against the pace and movement at Lord’s. KL Rahul, who has emerged as India’s most reliable batter in challenging conditions, will once again carry the burden of steering the innings. India will need a strong collective effort to stand up to England’s bowling, particularly with Jofra Archer returning to his fiery best.

For the hosts, this Test presents a golden opportunity to seal the series on home soil. With a 2-1 lead and the momentum on their side, England will aim to strike early and dominate proceedings. Their batting, anchored by skipper Ben Stokes and the in-form Joe Root, has shown both resilience and aggression throughout the series.

As the teams take the field at Old Trafford, the stakes couldn’t be higher. For India, it’s a test of character and strategy. For England, it’s a chance to wrap up the series with a match to spare. The battle begins today, and it promises to be a gripping chapter in what has already been a thrilling series.