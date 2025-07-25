IOA ends feud over CEO

Ending a lengthy feud, the Indian Olympic Association’s Executive Council on Thursday ratified the appointment of CEO Raghuram Iyer and set up a panel to tackle doping after India’s poor record was flagged by the IOC during a national delegation’s visit to push for the 2036 Olympic bid.

The EC members had refused to ratify Iyer’s appointment made by President P T Usha in January 2024, the bone of contention being his Rs 20 lakh per month salary along with other perks.

However, the differences on this matter were resolved following Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s intervention, paving the way for Iyer’s formal appointment.

The seven-member anti-doping panel will be headed by former tennis player Rohit Rajpal and include Aparna Popat and sports medicine expert PSM Chandran among others.

“The IOC (International Olympic Committee) mentioned high doping cases in India when IOA (delegation) visited Lausanne,” said Iyer, who was present during a joint press conference by the IOA EC members and Usha.