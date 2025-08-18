‘My intent in video was to talk about Brevis’ batting’

Senior spinner R Ashwin has clarified his statement about the signing of Dewald Brevis by Chennai Super Kings, asserting that his focal point was the South African’s batting performance and not the price at which he was acquired midway through IPL 2025.

A controversy erupted when Ashwin, currently in the CSK roster, hinted in his YouTube channel that the five-time IPL champions were willing to pay “extra” to avail Brevis’ services. His comments forced the IPL franchise to issue a clarification.

“My intent in the old video was to talk about Brevis’ batting, not about his IPL signing amount. We have to understand that every player who plays in the IPL has a contract with the franchise and the tournament. The franchise and the IPL have a binding contract and if there is anything wrong, it won’t be ratified,” said Ashwin in his YouTube channel.

To underline his point, Ashwin termed Brevis a “special talent.”

“Injury replacements are very common in the IPL. It is about how you go about the rule flexibility. That is the point. If you are a CSK and South Africa fan, then it is time to be extremely excited about Brevis. He is a special talent,” he added.

CSK issued a clarification on Saturday after Ashwin’s statement about that particular signing made headlines. The franchise said the signing process of the South African batter was in “complete compliance with the rules and regulations” of the league.

“Chennai Super Kings categorically clarifies that all actions taken by the franchise during the signing process of Dewald Brevis as a Replacement Player during TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 were in complete compliance with the rules and regulations of IPL,” the CSK said in a statement.