Chennai is ‘Heartbeat of Tamil Nadu’: CM Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin delivered a passionate address in Chennai, declaring the city to be more than just a metropolitan hub but the “heartbeat of Tamil Nadu.”

The statement, made during a public event to inaugurate new urban development projects, underscored the city’s central role in the state’s economic, cultural, and political life.

In his speech, the Chief Minister highlighted Chennai’s rapid growth and its position as a global city, while also emphasizing its deep historical and cultural roots. “Chennai is not just a city of towering buildings and busy roads,” he said. “It is a city that carries the dreams and aspirations of every Tamil. Its streets echo with our history, and its progress reflects the will of our people. It is, and will always be, the heartbeat of our state.”

The remarks are being seen as a move to reinforce a sense of pride and identity among Chennai’s residents and to position the city as the central engine of the state’s development narrative. The state government has been focusing on major infrastructure projects and social welfare schemes in the capital, aiming to solidify its status as a model for urban governance and a gateway to the rest of Tamil Nadu.