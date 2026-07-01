Karur gang’ behind plot to topple TVK govt? 

Chennai, July 1:

A major political controversy has erupted in Tamil Nadu after police uncovered an alleged attempt to lure MLAs to switch sides, with investigators pointing to a “Karur gang” as being at the center of the operation.

The case came to light following a complaint that Uthangarai TVK MLA Ilaiyaraja from Krishnagiri district was repeatedly threatened and offered inducements to defect to another party. Based on this complaint, Triplicane police in Chennai arrested YouTuber Thirunavukkarasu, who was accused of acting as an intermediary in the alleged deal.

During interrogation, Thirunavukkarasu reportedly revealed that two individuals from Karur were directly involved in negotiating with the MLA. Acting swiftly on this lead, a Chennai police team rushed to Karur and arrested Karthik and Ramesh, who were running a restaurant named “Sakthi Mess.”

Police sources said the two arrested individuals are DMK functionaries and are considered close associates of former minister Senthil Balaji. They are also believed to be linked to business interests associated with him in Karur. Notably, Karthik holds the position of deputy secretary in the DMK’s sports wing.

Search operations were carried out at the residences of the accused, during which key documents and cash were reportedly seized. The findings have intensified suspicions of a larger network operating behind the scenes.

The issue has gained further traction after state minister Nirmal Kumar recently alleged that attempts were being made to topple the TVK government. The latest arrests of individuals linked to Senthil Balaji have added weight to those claims and heightened political tensions.

Investigators have indicated that more than three MLAs were targeted in the alleged operation, with offers reportedly going up to ₹15 crore per legislator.

Meanwhile, police are on the lookout for Ashok, the brother of Senthil Balaji, in connection with the case. A search conducted at his residence is said to have yielded important documents, which are currently being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

The developments have sent shockwaves across Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, with further revelations expected as the probe continues.