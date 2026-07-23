Woman’s toe damaged in alleged rat bite at Tiruchy GH

Tiruchy, July 23:

A 70-year-old woman recovering from orthopaedic surgery at the Annal Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchy was allegedly bitten by a rat inside the ward, leaving her big toe severely damaged, triggering concern over sanitation and patient safety in the facility.

The patient, R Tamil Kodi (70), a resident of Alathur near Kalkandarkottai, had recently suffered an accidental fall at her residence, resulting in an ankle injury. She was admitted to the government hospital, where she underwent surgery on Monday (July 20). Following the procedure, she was shifted to a general ward for post-operative care.

The incident came to light on Thursday morning when her son, Vijayakumar, who has been attending to her, noticed the injury. “I went to give her tea and was shocked to see that her big toe was completely damaged. It appeared to have been bitten by rats,” he alleged.

According to him, Tamil Kodi, who is diabetic, did not immediately realise the injury due to reduced sensation. He further claimed that complaints about rodent movement in the ward had been raised earlier, but no effective action was taken.

“We have repeatedly complained about rats in the ward, but the staff responded casually. Now, as I feared, my mother has suffered because of it,” Vijayakumar said, adding that hospital authorities gave evasive replies when questioned after the incident.

However, when contacted, Medical Superintendent Dr Arun stated that no such complaint had been officially reported to him so far.

The incident has raised serious questions about hygiene standards and monitoring mechanisms in government hospitals, particularly in wards housing post-surgical and vulnerable patients.