Vehicle checks intensified at Marina Beach amid NEET protests

Chennai, July 23:

With protests against the NEET examination continuing in Delhi and students announcing demonstrations at various locations in Chennai, security has been tightened in parts of the city, particularly around Marina Beach.

Police personnel are conducting vehicle checks before allowing entry towards the Marina stretch. Only after thorough inspection are vehicles being permitted to proceed.

Despite the heightened vigilance, the beach remains open to the public as usual. Visitors are being allowed entry, primarily through the gate opposite Presidency College.

However, due to the intense heat, the sandy stretch of the beach remains largely deserted. Apart from this, there is no major disruption, and members of the public continue to visit Marina Beach as they normally would.