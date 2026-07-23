Criticising Ministers not a crime: Chennai Court

Chennai, July 23:

The Chennai Principal Sessions Court has observed that criticising ministers or the government cannot be construed as an offence against the State or as an act disturbing public order, underscoring the importance of dissent in a democracy.

The observation came while granting conditional bail to journalist Vinoth Suriyakumar, who was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on July 15 for allegedly posting content on social media criticising the government and a department minister over an alleged irregularity in the sale of property belonging to the Palani temple.

Hearing the bail petition, Principal Sessions Judge S. Karthikeyan noted that reports regarding the alleged irregularities in Palani temple property transactions had already appeared in the media. The judge observed that the petitioner’s social media post appeared to be based on such reports and did not pose any threat to India’s sovereignty or national security.

Granting conditional bail, the court directed Vinoth Suriyakumar to execute a personal bond of Rs 25,000 along with two sureties for a similar amount. The judge also ordered that the petitioner must appear before the Central Crime Branch every morning until further orders.

In his order, Judge Karthikeyan emphasised that dissenting opinions must be respected in a democratic setup. He stated that criticism of the government or its ministers cannot automatically be treated as an offence against the State or as an act that disrupts public peace.

The court further observed that allegations regarding the sale of temple land at a lower price could not be interpreted as an attempt to incite hostility between groups. At best, such statements could fall under the ambit of defamation, the judge noted.