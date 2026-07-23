Fast-track courts for question paper leak cases: Modi

New Delhi, July 23:

Amid the ongoing protests over exam paper leaks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stated that “welfare and future of youths” are of utmost priority for the government.

Moreover, he stated that the Centre has decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks, and also issued a warning to those trying to harm the future of youth.

In a post on X, PM Modi said: “Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard.”

He emphasised that the step is a part of a series of measures by the Central government for “safeguarding the interests of students”.

PM Modi also issued a warning, saying: “Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared.”

This comes a day after Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda said that the Centre was open to discussions with all stakeholders on the examination paper leak issue. He also said that the government had held talks with representatives of the protesting CJP and had also urged activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike and join the ‘mainstream dialogue process’.

Addressing a press conference, Nadda said the meeting with CJP representatives was held in a cordial atmosphere, during which the government heard their concerns and asked them to submit their demands in writing.

“The discussion took place in a very cordial atmosphere. We listened to their views very calmly. I told them it would be better if they submitted their points in writing, and they have done so. We are ready for discussions whenever they ask,” he said, while clarifying that no fresh meeting took place on Wednesday.

Reiterating that the government wanted a detailed debate on examination paper leaks, Nadda said Parliament was the most appropriate forum to evolve a long-term policy on the issue.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of causing the “maximum damage” to the future of India’s youth amid ongoing protests over the education system.

“You are the one who has harmed the future of our youth the most. You allowed and encouraged the total capture and destruction of our education system — and protected every person responsible for it,” Gandhi said in a strongly worded post.

His remarks came in response to Modi’s statement asserting that safeguarding the interests of the country’s youth remains the government’s top priority, and that those attempting to harm their future would not be spared.

The exchange unfolded against the backdrop of intensifying protests across the country over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, with opposition leaders mounting pressure on the Centre over its handling of the crisis.

Meanwhile, several opposition figures, including leaders from the Samajwadi Party and Aam Aadmi Party, echoed similar concerns, accusing the government of failing to address systemic issues and demanding accountability at the highest levels.

The ruling establishment, however, has defended its position, with Union ministers calling for constructive debate in Parliament and stressing the need for long-term reforms to safeguard the integrity of the examination system.