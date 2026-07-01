E-paper 1 July 2026

A major political controversy has erupted in Tamil Nadu after police uncovered an alleged attempt to lure MLAs to switch sides, with investigators pointing to a “Karur gang” as being at the center of the operation. The case came to light following a complaint that Uthangarai TVK MLA Ilaiyaraja from Krishnagiri district was repeatedly threatened and offered inducements to defect to another party. Based on this complaint, Triplicane police in Chennai arrested YouTuber Thirunavukkarasu, who was accused of acting as an intermediary in the alleged deal.