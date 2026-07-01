C Vijayabaskar to join TVK tomorrow

Chennai, July 1:

Former Tamil Nadu minister C. Vijayabaskar has officially announced that he will join the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, on Thursday. The move marks a significant political development in the state’s evolving landscape.

In a statement, Vijayabaskar said that his decision to join TVK represents “a new beginning” that will make his public life more meaningful. He added that he looks forward to continuing his political journey with renewed energy and purpose under the party’s leadership.

A grand induction ceremony has been planned for Thursday at 9:00 AM at the Four Points by Sheraton hotel in Mamallapuram, where several leaders are expected to formally join the party.

Vijayabaskar’s move follows a series of recent defections from the AIADMK. MLAs including Jayakumar (Perundurai), Maragatham Kumaravel (Maduranthakam), Sathyabama (Dharapuram), and Isakki Subbaiya (Ambasamudram) have already resigned their posts and joined TVK.

Additionally, Dr. C. Vijayabaskar (Viralimalai) and M.R. Vijayabaskar (Karur), who have also resigned from their MLA positions, are set to join the party, further strengthening TVK’s ranks.

The upcoming induction event is expected to draw significant political attention, as TVK continues to expand its base with high-profile entrants.