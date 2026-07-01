Team India plays Eng in first T20 today

London, July 1:

India and England are set to face off in the first T20 International of a five-match series today, with both sides eager to bounce back from recent setbacks and begin a new phase under fresh leadership.

England come into the series after a 2-1 Test series defeat to New Zealand, along with a major transition following the retirement of captain Ben Stokes from the format. Under the leadership of white-ball captain Harry Brook, the hosts are aiming to rebuild and gain momentum as they look ahead to the 2028 ICC T20 World Cup.

Brook has already impressed in his leadership role, guiding England to several victories in recent limited-overs outings, and will be keen to continue that positive run.

India, on the other hand, will be led by newly appointed T20I captain Shreyas Iyer, marking the beginning of a new era for the team in the shortest format.

The visitors enter the series after a surprising 2-0 defeat to Ireland, a result that has raised questions and added urgency to their preparations. With a mix of experienced players and emerging talent, India will be determined to return to winning ways and re-establish their dominance in T20 cricket.

One of the biggest talking points ahead of the match is the potential debut of 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The youngster grabbed headlines with a sensational IPL season, and fans are eagerly waiting to see if he will be handed his first international cap.

With both teams undergoing transitions and looking to build towards future global tournaments, the opening match promises to be an exciting contest. The series is expected to test team combinations, leadership strategies, and the depth of both squads as India and England aim to set the tone early.